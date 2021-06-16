Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CPCAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of CPCAY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.54. 4,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,851. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $5.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.44.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

