Brokerages Set Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (BIT:ISP) Target Price at €2.55

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (BIT:ISP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €2.55 ($2.99).

ISP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €1.85 ($2.18) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays set a €2.80 ($3.29) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.80 ($3.29) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12-month low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 12-month high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

