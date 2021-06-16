Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Short Interest Up 30.9% in May

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,477,900 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the May 13th total of 1,128,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

OTCMKTS OBYCF remained flat at $$9.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.38. Obayashi has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $10.45.

About Obayashi

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, riverbanks, railroads, and expressways.

