Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Short Interest Up 30.9% in May

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,477,900 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the May 13th total of 1,128,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
OTCMKTS OBYCF remained flat at $$9.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.38. Obayashi has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $10.45.
About Obayashi
