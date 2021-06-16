Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,313,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 339,554 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,374,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

IBM stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.76. The company had a trading volume of 103,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,947,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.95. The stock has a market cap of $132.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.