TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

TFI International stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.74. The stock had a trading volume of 180,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. TFI International has a 52-week low of $32.84 and a 52-week high of $96.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.01.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TFI International will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.93.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

