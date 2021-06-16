TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.
TFI International stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.74. The stock had a trading volume of 180,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. TFI International has a 52-week low of $32.84 and a 52-week high of $96.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.01.
TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TFI International will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
