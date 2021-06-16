Airbloc Price Down 31% Over Last Week (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. During the last seven days, Airbloc has traded 31% lower against the dollar. Airbloc has a market cap of $5.51 million and approximately $74,313.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Airbloc coin can now be purchased for $0.0218 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00061219 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003919 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00023022 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.49 or 0.00761146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00083111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.19 or 0.07738427 BTC.

Airbloc Profile

Airbloc is a coin. It launched on April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org . The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Airbloc Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Airbloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Airbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

