Bitcoin Cash Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.63 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $603.79 or 0.01555293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion and $1.63 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,821.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.00 or 0.00425015 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00053591 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004061 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000119 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,765,369 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.

