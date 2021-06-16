DATx Trading Up 4.7% This Week (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 16th. In the last week, DATx has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. DATx has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $151,008.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATx coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00061219 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003919 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00023022 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.49 or 0.00761146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00083111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.19 or 0.07738427 BTC.

About DATx

DATx (CRYPTO:DATX) is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATx is www.datx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

