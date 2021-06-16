Brokerages Expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.25. Healthcare Services Group reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Healthcare Services Group.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $407.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.12 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 21.85%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HCSG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

NASDAQ:HCSG traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,523. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.41. Healthcare Services Group has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.207 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 38.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter valued at $147,000.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Services Group (HCSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.