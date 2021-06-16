Brokerages Expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $231.45 Million

Analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) will report $231.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $216.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $239.60 million. Bloom Energy reported sales of $187.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full year sales of $974.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $954.00 million to $993.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $194.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.27 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BE shares. Raymond James upgraded Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.10.

Shares of BE stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $24.23. 2,751,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,940,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 3.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.66.

In other news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $53,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,226 shares in the company, valued at $5,903,756.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $33,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,145.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,361,737 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 343.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 188,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 145,825 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 427.9% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 107,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 86,814 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,232,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,382,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

