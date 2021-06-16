LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.310-1.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $934.20 million-980.91 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

LIVN traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.29. The stock had a trading volume of 173,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,441. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.26. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $41.07 and a twelve month high of $90.25.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.30 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 43.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. LivaNova’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that LivaNova will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

LIVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of LivaNova from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.50.

In other LivaNova news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $686,328.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

