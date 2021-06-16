Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $137 million-139 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.28 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLA. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Medallia from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallia from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.56.

Get Medallia alerts:

Shares of MDLA traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,148,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.74. Medallia has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medallia will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medallia news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 75,000 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $2,255,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 231,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,962,918.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,246 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $902,384.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,642,659.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 369,861 shares of company stock worth $10,562,582. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.