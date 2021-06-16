Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to Announce $0.58 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.61. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a positive return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TEVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $387,174.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,568.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,739.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,926,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,545,000 after purchasing an additional 440,810 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,652,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,025,450. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.46. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.03.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

