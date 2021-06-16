Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will announce $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Welbilt’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.12. Welbilt posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 242.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $316.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.77 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

WBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

WBT stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,497,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Welbilt has a 12 month low of $5.21 and a 12 month high of $25.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.91 and a beta of 2.46.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Welbilt during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Welbilt by 224.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Welbilt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

