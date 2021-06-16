Neo Tops One Day Volume of $394.54 Million (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 16th. Neo has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion and $394.54 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neo coin can now be purchased for about $49.55 or 0.00127630 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Neo has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Neo Coin Profile

Neo is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neo is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Buying and Selling Neo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

