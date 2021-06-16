Injective Protocol (INJ) Achieves Market Cap of $219.49 Million

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 16th. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $219.49 million and approximately $25.00 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Injective Protocol coin can now be bought for $7.99 or 0.00020572 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00061219 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003919 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00023022 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $295.49 or 0.00761146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00083111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.19 or 0.07738427 BTC.

Injective Protocol Profile

Injective Protocol (CRYPTO:INJ) is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,483,361 coins. Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

