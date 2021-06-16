Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $3.67 Billion Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,773,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 205,133 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 7.7% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.26% of Alphabet worth $3,667,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

GOOG stock traded down $23.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,497.41. 47,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,309. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,363.86. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,347.01 and a 1-year high of $2,537.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total value of $6,697,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,407 shares in the company, valued at $14,304,652.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,887 shares of company stock valued at $161,125,449 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

