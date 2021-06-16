Bank of Hawaii Sells 604 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bank of Hawaii lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,707 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,616,206,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after purchasing an additional 714,829 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $219,448,000 after purchasing an additional 557,891 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,843,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,647,571,000 after buying an additional 424,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $326,661,000 after acquiring an additional 404,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

NYSE MCD traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.58. 140,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,948,595. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $178.88 and a 1-year high of $238.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

Several research analysts have commented on MCD shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.00.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.