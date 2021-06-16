Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for IBEX (IBEX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for IBEX (NASDAQ: IBEX):

6/10/2021 – IBEX had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2021 – IBEX was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “IBEX Limited is a provider of outsourced CX solutions. It offers customer support, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence and analytics, digital demand generation and CX surveys and feedback analytics service. IBEX Limited is based in Washington, United States. “

6/7/2021 – IBEX was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “IBEX Limited is a provider of outsourced CX solutions. It offers customer support, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence and analytics, digital demand generation and CX surveys and feedback analytics service. IBEX Limited is based in Washington, United States. “

6/1/2021 – IBEX was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “IBEX Limited is a provider of outsourced CX solutions. It offers customer support, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence and analytics, digital demand generation and CX surveys and feedback analytics service. IBEX Limited is based in Washington, United States. “

5/28/2021 – IBEX was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “IBEX Limited is a provider of outsourced CX solutions. It offers customer support, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence and analytics, digital demand generation and CX surveys and feedback analytics service. IBEX Limited is based in Washington, United States. “

5/26/2021 – IBEX was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “IBEX Limited is a provider of outsourced CX solutions. It offers customer support, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence and analytics, digital demand generation and CX surveys and feedback analytics service. IBEX Limited is based in Washington, United States. “

5/20/2021 – IBEX had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2021 – IBEX was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “IBEX Limited is a provider of outsourced CX solutions. It offers customer support, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence and analytics, digital demand generation and CX surveys and feedback analytics service. IBEX Limited is based in Washington, United States. “

4/20/2021 – IBEX was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “IBEX Limited is a provider of outsourced CX solutions. It offers customer support, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence and analytics, digital demand generation and CX surveys and feedback analytics service. IBEX Limited is based in Washington, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:IBEX traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.50. 10,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,311. IBEX Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.12. The firm has a market cap of $340.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.68.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. IBEX had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 33.09%. The business had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.62 million. As a group, analysts expect that IBEX Limited will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of IBEX by 236.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 248,993 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IBEX by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 49,585 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IBEX by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 782,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,218,000 after acquiring an additional 29,729 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IBEX in the 4th quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in IBEX by 288.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 21,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

