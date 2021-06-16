iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Short Interest Update

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,870,000 shares, an increase of 62.9% from the May 13th total of 2,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of IXUS traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.07. 1,234,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,377. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.13 and a fifty-two week high of $75.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.28.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.852 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.