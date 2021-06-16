Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Short Interest Update

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 202,900 shares, an increase of 61.7% from the May 13th total of 125,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of RMT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.42. The company had a trading volume of 125,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,369. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,167,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,932,000 after buying an additional 505,376 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,297,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,131,000 after buying an additional 495,130 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 336.8% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 413,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 318,444 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 990,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,189,000 after buying an additional 130,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,735,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,610,000 after buying an additional 126,819 shares in the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

