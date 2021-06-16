Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Short Interest Update

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 202,900 shares, an increase of 61.7% from the May 13th total of 125,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Shares of RMT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.42. The company had a trading volume of 125,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,369. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.91.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile
Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.
