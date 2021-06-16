Short Interest in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Grows By 60.1%

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 95,100 shares, a growth of 60.1% from the May 13th total of 59,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fangdd Network Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fangdd Network Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Fangdd Network Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fangdd Network Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 94,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DUO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.04. 216,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,418. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.96. Fangdd Network Group has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The company has a market cap of $221.71 million, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of -0.95.

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Fangdd Network Group had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $93.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.58 million. Analysts forecast that Fangdd Network Group will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fangdd Network Group

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Duoduo Sales for real estate agents to access primary and other property listings, large real estate buyer base, and marketplace products and services, such as shared listings, data analytic tools, premium marketplace functions, and AI-based marketplace assistance, as well as evaluate online business performances; and Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies manage their business and agents.

