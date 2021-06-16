Headinvest LLC Acquires 576 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1,610.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 32,798 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.07.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $39.63. The stock had a trading volume of 264,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,462,078. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

