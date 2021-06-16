HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 623 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

HCR Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 9.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $5,713,083,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667,145 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,637 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,052,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $890,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.57.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $209.34. 320,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,662,615. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $566.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $204.39 and a one year high of $319.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.57.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

