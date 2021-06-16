Granite Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,592 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,565 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $7,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,467,295 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,323,356,000 after purchasing an additional 465,111 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,447,822 shares of the software company’s stock worth $925,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,630 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth about $514,722,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,824 shares of the software company’s stock worth $259,191,000 after acquiring an additional 120,304 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,315,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $223,511,000 after acquiring an additional 409,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

NASDAQ:SPLK traded up $2.01 on Wednesday, reaching $123.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,849. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.28 and a 1-year high of $225.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.53.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason Child sold 2,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $292,728.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,820 shares in the company, valued at $18,629,616.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $49,914.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,568 shares of company stock worth $4,742,489 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Splunk in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Splunk from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.40.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.