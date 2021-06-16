Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.00.

EBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark cut their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Emergent BioSolutions stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.96. 459,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,328. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.78. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Emergent BioSolutions has a fifty-two week low of $55.07 and a fifty-two week high of $137.61.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.62 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 22.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $177,290.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,012.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 16,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

