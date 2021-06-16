Brokerages Set Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) PT at $71.00

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.70.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,748. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 113.68 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.30. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $34.33 and a 12 month high of $89.65.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.51. Ryder System had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently -829.63%.

In related news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $282,707.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,595.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 13,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $1,099,598.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,365 shares of company stock worth $7,054,635. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Ryder System by 34.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,830,000 after purchasing an additional 340,893 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 17,546 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the first quarter worth $221,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.