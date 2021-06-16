eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) VP Joseph Saltarelli Sells 20,000 Shares

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) VP Joseph Saltarelli sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $79,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,951.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joseph Saltarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eMagin alerts:

On Monday, March 22nd, Joseph Saltarelli sold 542 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $2,178.84.

NYSEAMERICAN EMAN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,555,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.69. eMagin Co. has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. eMagin had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 59.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eMagin Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eMagin by 3,250.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,047,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,008 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of eMagin during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,165,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eMagin during the first quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of eMagin by 212.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 204,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eMagin during the first quarter valued at approximately $711,000. 13.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a report on Friday, May 14th.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.