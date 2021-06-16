eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) VP Joseph Saltarelli Sells 20,000 Shares

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) VP Joseph Saltarelli sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $79,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,951.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Joseph Saltarelli also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 22nd, Joseph Saltarelli sold 542 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $2,178.84.
NYSEAMERICAN EMAN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,555,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.69. eMagin Co. has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eMagin by 3,250.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,047,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,008 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of eMagin during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,165,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eMagin during the first quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of eMagin by 212.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 204,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eMagin during the first quarter valued at approximately $711,000. 13.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a report on Friday, May 14th.
eMagin Company Profile
eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.
