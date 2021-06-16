Analysts Set The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Price Target at $44.22

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.22.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HAIN shares. TheStreet raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.43. 755,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.27. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $46.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.88 and a beta of 0.79.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $492.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $122,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $274,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

