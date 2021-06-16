RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Receives $426.09 Consensus PT from Analysts

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $426.09.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company.
In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.23, for a total transaction of $1,341,643.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,285,820.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total transaction of $781,680.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,713 shares of company stock worth $12,851,740 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.
RingCentral stock traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $269.42. 850,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,784. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $229.00 and a 12 month high of $449.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,077.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.04.
RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
RingCentral Company Profile
RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.
