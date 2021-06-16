RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Receives $426.09 Consensus PT from Analysts

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $426.09.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.23, for a total transaction of $1,341,643.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,285,820.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total transaction of $781,680.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,713 shares of company stock worth $12,851,740 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,001,000 after buying an additional 15,272 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 704.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,727,000 after buying an additional 78,573 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 1,614.4% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 184,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,844,000 after buying an additional 173,550 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral stock traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $269.42. 850,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,784. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $229.00 and a 12 month high of $449.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,077.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.04.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

