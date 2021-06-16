Cortex (CTXC) 1-Day Volume Tops $6.79 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Over the last week, Cortex has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $51.80 million and approximately $6.79 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cortex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000534 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00061034 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003908 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00023069 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $295.06 or 0.00760761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00083320 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,999.02 or 0.07732453 BTC.

Cortex Profile

CTXC is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Buying and Selling Cortex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

