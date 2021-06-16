53,097 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Bought by Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,000. Starbucks comprises about 5.4% of Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $111.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,106,210. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.49. The company has a market capitalization of $131.21 billion, a PE ratio of 133.07, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.06 and a twelve month high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

