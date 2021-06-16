Northern Trust Corp Sells 247,041 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,488,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 247,041 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $961,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 890.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 274.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TFC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.04. 142,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,880,167. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $33.47 and a 12-month high of $62.69. The firm has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.59.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.37%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,945 shares of company stock worth $519,923 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stephens lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.27.

Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

