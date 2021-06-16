Quantitative Value Technologies LLC Takes $799,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Quantitative Value Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000. Gilead Sciences makes up about 1.7% of Quantitative Value Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 333.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 236.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GILD. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

Shares of GILD traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $67.70. 516,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,980,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $84.91 billion, a PE ratio of 296.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.64. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $78.94.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.06%.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

