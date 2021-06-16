Titan Capital Management LLC CA Makes New $8.27 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 158,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,273,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 8.6% of Titan Capital Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,670,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.83. The stock had a trading volume of 352,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,276,156. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.11.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

