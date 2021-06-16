Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Has $4.78 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. reduced its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after buying an additional 62,402 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after buying an additional 21,786 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,878,000 after buying an additional 2,154,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.70.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,326,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,048,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $188.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $48.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.05.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

