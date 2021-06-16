Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,578 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 75.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,572,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,119,408. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $231.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

