Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Short Interest Up 30.0% in May

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the May 13th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 360,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RADI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo purchased 925,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $12,903,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 2,117.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 561,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 535,964 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RADI traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.86. 404,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,217. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.07. Radius Global Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $22.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.59 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Radius Global Infrastructure will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases rooftops, wireless towers, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in 7,189 leases situated on 5,427 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

