Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 143,700 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the May 13th total of 181,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of PRTH traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.64. 19,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,949. The company has a market cap of $516.86 million, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.54. Priority Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.10.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Priority Technology will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PRTH shares. Cowen started coverage on Priority Technology in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Priority Technology from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Priority Technology from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Hipp purchased 45,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $300,003.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,347.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $86,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,888,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,243,774.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $225,900 in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Priority Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Priority Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Priority Technology by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Priority Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Priority Technology by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. 6.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring, integrated payment software, and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B, ACH.com, and others, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

