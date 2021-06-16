$219.14 Million in Sales Expected for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) will announce sales of $219.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $218.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $219.78 million. PJT Partners reported sales of $232.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.89 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 32.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PJT shares. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PJT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 88.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 247.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

PJT traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $71.82. The company had a trading volume of 118,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,649. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.97. PJT Partners has a one year low of $47.97 and a one year high of $81.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 4.06%.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

