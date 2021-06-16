Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.73.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Nutanix from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ NTNX traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $37.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,165,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,984. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.88. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $38.11.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.44. On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $697,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $69,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Nutanix by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in Nutanix by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Nutanix in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 70.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

