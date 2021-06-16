E Kevin Hrusovsky Sells 5,000 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $330,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

E Kevin Hrusovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,854 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $186,225.28.

On Thursday, May 13th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $231,500.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,789 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $336,977.69.

On Tuesday, April 20th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $291,150.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $327,700.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,432 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $214,568.64.

NASDAQ QTRX traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $63.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,793. Quanterix Co. has a twelve month low of $25.44 and a twelve month high of $92.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -66.61 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.48.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTRX. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Quanterix in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,130,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Quanterix by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Quanterix by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Quanterix during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. 77.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QTRX shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

