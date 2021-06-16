Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 24.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 949 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $7,256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 876.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total value of $9,043,196.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,494.51, for a total transaction of $34,646,249.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,158,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,791,543,791.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,887 shares of company stock valued at $161,125,449. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded down $16.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,504.19. 44,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,363.86. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,347.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,537.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

