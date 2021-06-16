HCR Wealth Advisors Reduces Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

HCR Wealth Advisors cut its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXST. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,818.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NXST traded down $4.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $143.00. 5,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,796. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.10 and a 1-year high of $163.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.12%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NXST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.57.

In other news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $246,504.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,351.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 8,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,389,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,067,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,670 shares of company stock valued at $6,673,086 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

