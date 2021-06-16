QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,360 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 0.2% of Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.60.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.73. 339,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,938,734. The company has a market capitalization of $153.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $86.68 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

