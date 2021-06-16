AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $453,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in AT&T by 1,413.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.81.

T stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $29.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,976,426. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $207.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

