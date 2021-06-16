ORAO Network (ORAO) Price Tops $0.0493

ORAO Network (CURRENCY:ORAO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. In the last seven days, ORAO Network has traded down 26% against the dollar. ORAO Network has a total market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $57,297.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ORAO Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0493 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00060119 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00144712 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.50 or 0.00179783 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $365.68 or 0.00945981 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,545.25 or 0.99712086 BTC.

About ORAO Network

ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork

ORAO Network Coin Trading

