Insider Selling: Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CMO Sells 1,800 Shares of Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $39,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

On Friday, March 19th, Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 22,533 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total value of $446,829.39.

Sumo Logic stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.86. 2,491,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,621. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.95. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.89 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUMO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,106,000 after buying an additional 686,017 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,497,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,702,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,999,000. 63.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.