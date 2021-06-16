Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $137 million-139 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.28 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Medallia from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Medallia from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Shares of NYSE:MDLA traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $31.61. 1,148,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,809. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 1.52. Medallia has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Medallia will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medallia news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $65,733.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Borge Hald sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,245,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,540,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,219,252.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 369,861 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,582 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

