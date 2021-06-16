Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reported earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 215.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.72%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEB. BTIG Research upped their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1,337.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.63. 1,115,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.42. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $26.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.74%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

